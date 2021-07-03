Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is in grave condition after a shooting in north Minneapolis, police say.

According to Minneapolis police, an officer was flagged down on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The people were in a car, and said they had a victim inside who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the officer continued to hear gunshots on the 300 block of West Broadway as they were administering aid to the victim and waiting for an ambulance.

The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in grave condition. Later, two men also arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They said they had been shot at the same location.

Police say no one is in custody.