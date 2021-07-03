MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A boat caught fire on lake Minnetonka Saturday afternoon.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office, police officers and the Minnetonka Fire Department responded to the accident in the West arm bay of Lake Minnetonka.
The fire was put out and no one was reported injured. Police say they have seen several boats catch fire recently that have used gas cans to fill their watercraft with fuel.
The HCSO is reminding folks to make sure their blower is on if they have an inboard motor and to stay away from filling their boat with a gas can.
This accident is currently under investigation.