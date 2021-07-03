MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Saturday reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and five additional deaths.
The new data from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates that the state has seen 605,660 cumulative cases and 7,610 total fatalities since March of 2020.
State figures also show that 5.73 million vaccines have been administered state-wide since December. As of Thursday, 67.1% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received one dose of the vaccine and 63.9% have completed the series. A little more than 52% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.
Since the start of the pandemic, 32,722 cases have resulted in hospitalization, and 6,631 cases involved ICU care.
Over 11,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last day. Of the people who have contracted the virus, 597,232 no longer need to self-isolate.
More On WCCO.com:
- Man Found Dead In Home After Witness Checking Welfare Says 3 People Fled
- SCOTUS Backs Minnesota Amish In Fight Over Septic Tanks
- MN Department Of Revenue Will Begin Sending Tax Refunds For PPP Loans And Extra Jobless Aid In Next Few Weeks
- 4 Indicted In Shooting Death Of 25-Year-Old Keisa Lange In St. Cloud