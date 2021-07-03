MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A July 4th celebration in Hudson, WI brought hundreds of people out Saturday.
The event that was canceled last year had carnival rides, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show to cap off the evening.
“We decided we’d come out here and see what’s going on,” said Layla Minjares, who made the trip from Fridley. “Just mingle, being amongst people and being alive and having fun and smiling, living life.”
Ken Lang came from Oakdale with his grandson.
“It’s about time,” Lang said. “Everybody’s been locked up.”
Jack Wohlers grew up in Hudson, and he showed his spirit with a matching American flag shirt and shorts.
"Feels great honestly to see everybody," he said. "I was never anti-mask or anti-vax, so it feels good to see everyone smiling and doing their thing."
The celebration will continue in Hudson on Sunday.