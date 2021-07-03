Minnesota Weather: 90+ Degree Temperatures For Fourth Of July, Chance Of StormsThe Fourth of July weekend will be hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s, though there is a chance for storms in some communities across Minnesota on Sunday.

Why Is It So Extremely Hot This Summer?The state climatology office can't predict what will happen in July and August but hot, early summers tend to be associated with the rest of the summer being above normal.

Dry June Impacting Minnesota Pastures, Cattle FarmersMinnesota is abnormally dry. A majority of the state is declared to be in a moderate or severe drought.

Minnesota Weather: Dead Fish Piling Up Along Lake Shores Amid Stretch Of Hot, Dry WeatherThe Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said there has been an increase in fish die-offs across the state due to this stretch of hot weather.

Minnesota's Dry Weather Leading To Hay Shortages On Farms, Concerns For Live StockMinnesota's dry weather is causing concern for many Minnesota farmers, including those who depend on a hay crop for their live stock.