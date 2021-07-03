MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Fourth of July weekend will be hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s, though there is a chance for storms in some communities across Minnesota on Sunday.

WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports that temperatures in the Twin Cities could reach between 92 and 94 degrees Saturday. However it won’t be as humid, as the dew point will stay in the “comfortable” category.

Unlike the last few nights however, temperatures will stay warm in the 60s and low-70-degree range, leading into an even hotter Sunday.

Highs are forecasted for 97 degrees on Sunday in the metro area. There could be a little more cloud cover and the dew point will rise, making the air feel muggy.

In western Minnesota, temperatures could near 100 degrees.

Isolated storms could make their way through northwestern Minnesota starting Sunday morning. Though it will start out as a weak system, later in the day, the chance for storms in northern Minnesota rises. Augustyniak says these storms could produce wind or hail damage after 5 p.m.

Looking to the start of the work week, temperatures cool off starting Tuesday and into Wednesday, which has a high of 80 degrees. Then, it will start to warm back up again.

Due to the ongoing drought, Minnesota is seeing a higher risk for wildfires. The Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to be extra cautious when starting campfires and lighting fireworks over the holiday weekend.