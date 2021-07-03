MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old St. Paul man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Newport on Friday afternoon.
According to the State Patrol, the crash took place on North Highway 61 at Glen Road shortly before 3 p.m.
A Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Highway 61 when a motorcycle, which was also going north, collided with the back of the minivan.
The motorcyclist was killed. One of the minivan occupants, a child, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other four occupants of the car did not suffer any injuries.
