MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another is hurt after a vehicle collided with a METRO Green Line train in St. Paul late Sunday afternoon.
Metro Transit officials say the crash, involving an eastbound train, occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Captiol/Rice Street Station. One of the passengers of the vehicle was killed, and another suffered critical injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital.
Officials say replacement buses will serve riders between Union Depot and Hamline Avenue Station in both directions for the next several hours.