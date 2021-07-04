MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after being shot on the Fourth of July in the Jordan neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Logan Avenue North just before 4 p.m. Sunday after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected gunfire in the area. They arrived to find an injured man lying on the ground outside. He was taken to North Memorial Health hospital, where he later died.
Investigators believe the shooting followed an altercation between people who knew each other. Several witnesses were taken in for questioning, as police continue to look for the shooter.
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by going to their website.