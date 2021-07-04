MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Fourth of July holiday will be hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s, though there is a chance for storms in some communities across Minnesota on Sunday.
Temperatures in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-90s on Independence Day, though it'll feel even hotter due to the humidity, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor.
In western Minnesota, temperatures could reach the upper 90s.
Isolated storms made their way through northwestern Minnesota Sunday morning. Around dinner time, more storms could pop up in that region. Storms could hit the Twin Cities starting around 9:30 p.m.
Looking to the start of the work week, the heat will stick around Monday, but temperatures cool off starting Tuesday and into Wednesday, which has a high of 80 degrees. Then, it will start to warm back up again.
The metro will have more chances of rain and storms throughout the week.
Due to the ongoing drought, Minnesota is seeing a higher risk for wildfires. The Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to be extra cautious when starting campfires and lighting fireworks over the holiday weekend.