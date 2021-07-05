MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot last week in Minneapolis’ Loring Park neighborhood.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Allen Hall, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.
According to Minneapolis police, the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Yale Place after a group of people got into a fight.
The shooter, or shooters, fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.
Hall’s death marked the 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.