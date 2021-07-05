MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from Lake Marion on Fourth of July evening, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say witnesses reported the man missing for about two hours after he was seen floating on an inflatable device near Antlers Beach Park.
The sheriff’s office and Lakeville Fire Department searched for the victim using a drone and found him submerged in about four feet of water. Rescue crews recovered the body successfully.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.