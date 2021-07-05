MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a 28-year-old man drowned on the Fourth of July.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said the man went under water shortly before 8 p.m. Monday in North Long Lake near Hawick. Investigators say the man was fishing from a dock and entered the lake to retrieve a bobber.
Multiple agencies began searching for the man and eventually found him. After life-saving measures were attempted, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The man’s name has yet to be released pending the notification of family. Investigators say he was from Hawick, a town about 20 miles northeast of Willmar.
The man’s death is the second drowning reported Monday. Authorities in Dakota County say a man also drowned Monday evening in Lake Marion in Lakeville.