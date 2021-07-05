CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

Rebecca Kolls shared these frozen treat recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Striped Fruit Pops

In a blender puree strawberries, a squeeze of orange juice, and a drizzle of honey. Pour into container set aside

Purée other fruits — mango, pineapple, blueberries, place each in separate containers.

— Starting with strawberries, fill a ¼ of, freeze 20 minutes

— We Pour next colored fruit, to ½ way mold freeze 20 minute

— Continue until mold is filled.: freeze hard.

Yogurt Popsicles

— Using yogurt of choice (drinkable works well) Pour into mold or paper cup.

— Add fresh fruit, jam, or swirl in fruit purée as you pour yogurt- freeze 20 – 30 minutes. Insert popsicle stick and freeze until hard

Ice Cream/Pudding Pops

— Prepare instant pudding following instructions or use softened ice cream

— Using a popsicle mold or paper cup, layer or mix in crushed cookies/cake/candy with melted ice cream or pudding.

— Tap mold to remove the air pockets

— Freeze 30 minutes, insert popsicle stick and freeze until hard about 2-3 hours