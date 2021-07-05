MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital Saturday night after crashing his pickup truck into a tree.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said a caller reported hearing the crash around 10 p.m. Responding deputies found a Dodge Ram in a ditch near the intersection of county roads 44 and 144 in Lynden Township.
Investigation determined the 35-year-old driver ignored a stop sign, went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was pinned inside of the truck and needed to be extricated. He was flown to North Memorial Health Hospital with “significant injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated.