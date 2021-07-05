MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Fourth of July’s hot and humid weather will stick around for another day in Minnesota, but then comes the coolest temperatures felt so far this summer. Much-needed rain is also expected.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the forecasted high temperature for Monday in the Twin Cities is 96, slightly less humid than Sunday but certainly still sticky. An Air Quality Alert is in place early Monday though early Tuesday in the northeast corner of Minnesota, including the Arrowhead. This is due to wildfires in Canada. Residents are urged to minimize their time outside, especially those in high-risk groups.

Tuesday’s high temp will only reach the upper 70s in the Twin Cities, with much of the northern half of Minnesota topping out between the low 60s and low 70s. Showers are expected to begin in the early morning, with an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall expected in parts of the state.

While Tuesday will have lower temperatures, dew points will continue to be a bit higher and it will feel sticky.

Wednesday’s high will only reach about 75 in the metro — the coolest high temp residents have experienced this whole summer — with a lot less humidity. The next chance for rain will be Friday, and then temperatures will move back into average territory for this time of year, which is the upper 70s.