MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field is opening at full capacity this week for the first time since October of 2019.
To celebrate, the Twins are hosting “Welcome Back Week,” offering fans free food and other incentives to head out to the Minneapolis ballpark.READ MORE: Maeda, Polanco Lead Twins Past Royals 6-2 To Stop Skid
On Monday, there’ll be a block party before the game against the White Sox. Fans can enjoy games, live music and free food — ballpark staples such as hot dogs, peanuts and Old Dutch chips.READ MORE: Dozier, Olivares Lead Royals To 6-3 Comeback Win Over Twins
Monday is also Lynx night. Fans attending the game will get a free Lynx beanie with their ticket. Other nights this week are also themed. Tuesday is Pride night, and on Wednesday students can get tickets for $5 to close out the White Sox series.
On Friday, the Twins begin the series against the Baltimore Orioles.MORE NEWS: Perez, Alberto Go Deep As Royals Rally Past Twins, 7-4
While Target Field opened earlier this year to fans, it was operating with limited capacity. Now that 70% of adults in Minnesota have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, the ballpark is opening at full capacity.