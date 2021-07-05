MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz has been named to the All-Star reserves for the American League as a designated hitter.
MLB released the All-Star rosters Sunday, and Cruz is the lone Twin on the team.
The 41-year-old Cruz is in his third season with the Twins. This year, he’s hit 18 home runs in 72 games. He also has 45 RBIs and is hitting .306 on the season.
This is Cruz’s seventh All-Star appearance and first as a Twin.
The All-Star game will be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.
While All-Star starters are chosen by a fan vote, All-Star reserves are selected by a player ballot and the Commissioner’s Office.