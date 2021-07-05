MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim killed in a jet ski crash on Lake Minnetonka last week has been identified as a 15-year-old boy.
On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Michael Patrick McNulty of Chanhassen. He died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol was called to East Upper Lake late Wednesday afternoon on the report of a jet ski crash. Boaters pulled McNulty from the water and began performing CPR. A preliminary investigation determined the victim was involved in a collision with another jet ski.
The victim was then taken to Water Patrol Headquarters in Spring Park, but was later pronounced dead.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.