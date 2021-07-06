MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and another seriously wounded following an overnight shooting in Minneapolis.
The city’s police department says the surviving victim reported the shooting happened on the 400 block of 15th Avenue South, just southeast of downtown.
He said that a group of people approached him and the other man and opened fire. The two got into a car and drove to Hennepin Healthcare, arriving around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
At the downtown hospital, the man fatally wounded was pronounced dead. The other was listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers responded to the scene and began an investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. This shooting marks the 47th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asking to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.