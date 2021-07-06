MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police car was involved early Tuesday morning in a fatal crash on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lyndale and 41st avenues. The crash involved three cars, leaving one man dead and an officer seriously wounded.
The crash happened as the officer was pursuing a carjacked vehicle suspected in multiple robberies. At the intersection, the northbound squad car collided with a westbound vehicle. A southbound car was also involved in the crash.
Emergency crews brought the officer and the driver of the westbound vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. The officer was threated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver died shortly after arriving.
The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.