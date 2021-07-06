MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two vehicles connected to a killing in northern Wisconsin last week have been found in St. Paul, authorities say.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Christopher Terrell Anderson since Wednesday, when a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound in the town of Pelican. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin plates was found in St. Paul Monday, along with a PT Cruiser Anderson was thought to be driving.
The sheriff’s office said Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information about his location is asked to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201.