MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota public safety officials say more than 360 drivers were taken off the road due to extra DWI patrols over the Fourth of July weekend.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced that 367 drivers were arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the weekend. That’s 16 more arrests than last year’s Fourth of July weekend.
“You deserve a holiday free from drunk drivers,” the OTS said. “Always plan ahead for a sober ride!”
This year so far, preliminary figures show that 12,118 drivers have been arrested on Minnesota roads for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.