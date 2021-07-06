MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy was hit by a bullet on the Fourth of July in St. Louis Park, but officials say it is “unlikely this was a deliberate act.”
“[This incident] is more likely connected to reckless behavior in conjunction with Fourth of July celebrations,” a statement from the city read.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Aquila Avenue South. When police responded, the boy was bleeding from his arm. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Although the facts related to this particular incident are still being investigated, this is a good reminder about the dangers of firing a bullet into the air with outcomes that can cause serious injury or even death,” the city said.