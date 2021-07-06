MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Como Zoo in St. Paul on Tuesday announced the addition of another member to its animal family: a female lesser kudu calf.
According to the zoo, the calf was born in the overnight hours of June 30 as part of the Lesser Kudu Species Survival Plan (SSP). The SSP is coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is an effort to ensure the long-term survival of the AZA population.
The calf was born to 5-year-old Fjorda and sired by 7-year-old Bond. She’s the third offspring of Fjorda.
“The calf was standing and nursing when the Zookeepers arrived in the morning. She has long legs, big ears, and is fiercely cute,” senior zookeeper Andrew Nerness said. “Fjorda is taking great care of her and has already proven to be a great mom.”
The baby calf, which weighs about 14 pounds and stands 3 feet tall, is off exhibit while she bonds with Fjorda. She’s expected to make her public debut “in the next few weeks,” the zoo said.
There’s currently no name for the baby calf. The zoo says naming rights will be incorporated into the zoo’s Como Friends’ July 15 Sunset Affair Gala.
Lesser kudus are one of the eight species of African spiral-horned antelope.