MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man gravely injured by gunfire in north Minneapolis over the weekend died Tuesday of his injuries.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the man’s death marks the 46th homicide in the city this year.
Investigators say the man was shot early Saturday morning on the city’s north side. Responding officers found him in a car after being flagged down by others on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Emergency crews brought the man, believed to be in his 30s, to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was listed in grave condition. He died two days later.
Investigators say the man was with many other people outside when a fight broke out on the 300 block of West Broadway. Several people began shooting.
Two other men were hurt by gunfire. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.
The name of the man killed will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asking to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.