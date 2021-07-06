MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A band of storms is moving through Minnesota Tuesday morning, with a break expected during the midday and more rain on the way for the afternoon.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said to expect brief gusty winds and heavy rain as the line of showers and storms moves through the metro.

Here's a look at the shelf cloud associated with a line of showers and storms approaching our office just before 7am. Expect brief gusty winds and heavy rain as this continues through the metro this morning. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/7AaTVD2pWR — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 6, 2021

“Then, we’re going to get a break for a couple hours, I wouldn’t be surprised,” WCCO forecaster Katie Steiner said. “The best chance for rain is in the afternoon.”

Much of the state, especially central Minnesota, will see rain accumulation Tuesday. Steiner notes that the forecasting models are still evolving, so it’s tough to tell which places will see the heaviest rain.

In the Twin Cities, precipitation chances will drop to 47% by 1 p.m. and then increase to 83% by 5 p.m.

Either way, it’s much-needed rain for the state. Much of the state is experiencing drought conditions.

“That will really help, especially farmers in our area,” Steiner said. “We’re about four inches (of rain) short of where we should be.”

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Dew points are also expected to decrease, so it’ll be less sticky out there.

Wednesday will be cool and dry with temps in the low-70s. Temperatures increase Thursday with more rain possible in the evening into the weekend.

