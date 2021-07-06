UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Twin Cities area could hear a rumble of thunder, but mostly rain is falling in the metro area.

Thunderstorms are rolling through in southern Minnesota along Interstate 90. The concern mostly involve strong winds, according to WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer. There are also some thunderstorms popping in Rochester and western Wisconsin as well.

Shaffer says there is a slight risk for severe weather in southern Minnesota, with wind and hail as the primary concerns. The severe thunderstorm watch is expected to expire by 10 p.m.

UPDATE (2 p.m.): The development of thunderstorms is expected around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the metro area and southern Minnesota.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected into the evening across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. That’s where there’s a slight risk of severe weather.

“Throughout the evening, you’ll want to stay weather aware, especially in this area,” meteorologist Lisa Meadows said.

The metro area has a marginal risk of severe weather, with localized flooding possible.

The weather will dry out in the overnight hours.

Yeah…we finally have rain falling! Boo…there is a chance for severe weather this afternoon/evening in the pink shaded counties. The main threat is damaging winds and possible hail. A tornado can't be ruled out, but the risk is small. pic.twitter.com/9gAUmDywTF — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) July 6, 2021

UPDATE (Noon): Southern Minnesota now has a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday evening, with hail being the main threat.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A band of storms is moving through Minnesota Tuesday morning, with a break expected during the midday and more rain on the way for the afternoon.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said to expect brief gusty winds and heavy rain as the line of showers and storms moves through the metro.

“Then, we’re going to get a break for a couple hours, I wouldn’t be surprised,” WCCO forecaster Katie Steiner said. “The best chance for rain is in the afternoon.”

Much of the state, especially central Minnesota, will see rain accumulation Tuesday. Steiner notes that the forecasting models are still evolving, so it’s tough to tell which places will see the heaviest rain.

In the Twin Cities, precipitation chances will drop to 47% by 1 p.m. and then increase to 83% by 5 p.m.

Either way, it’s much-needed rain for the state. Much of the state is experiencing drought conditions.

“That will really help, especially farmers in our area,” Steiner said. “We’re about four inches (of rain) short of where we should be.”

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Dew points are also expected to decrease, so it’ll be less sticky out there following the storms.

Wednesday will be cool and dry with temps in the low-70s. Temperatures increase Thursday with more rain possible in the evening into the weekend.

