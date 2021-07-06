MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another person has drowned in the Twin Cities, and this time it was in Hastings.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the 14500 block of Point Douglas Drive, near where the Mississippi River meets the St. Croix. The deputies saw the victim being brought to shore in a small boat.
Deputies began CPR on the victim, and emergency crews attempted resuscitation efforts. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where they were later pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as a 38-year-old from Brooklyn Park. The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.