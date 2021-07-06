MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO reporter Reg Chapman and photojournalist Chris Cruz witnessed a gunshot fired on a busy stretch of Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis while on assignment Monday afternoon.
The pair were driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden around 2 p.m. when they saw a man hanging out of a car’s passenger side window.
“We also noticed a car creeping up behind it and within seconds the passenger in the trailing car opens fire, shooting at the car with the young man hanging out the window,” Chapman wrote in a Facebook post. “We were in the lane next to it when it went down. It clears your sinuses and then it all sets in.”
Chapman reported the incident to Minneapolis police. He said it did not appear anyone was hurt.
Chapman and Cruz were covering the Minneapolis Fire Department’s response to Fourth of July fireworks at the time.