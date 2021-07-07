MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday reported no additional deaths from the virus and 231 more cases.
The update includes data from 4 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Tuesday due to MDH observing the July 4th holiday.
There have now been over 606,000 COVID-19 cases reported and 7,615 deaths attributed to the virus in Minnesota since the pandemic began. Over 597,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
About 32,750 people have needed hospitalization for the virus.
Meanwhile, 5,749,519 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, with nearly 90% of those ages 65 and up being fully vaccinated. Over 67% of those ages 16 and up have had at least one vaccine dose.
The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 1.2% as of June 23 due to data lag. The positivity rate has been at 1.2% since mid-June and is down from 7.5% recorded in mid-April.
