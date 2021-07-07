MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gordy Lundquist, the patriarch of the family that’s run the popular Cloquet eatery Gordy’s Hi-Hat for more than six decades, has died, his family said.
Lundquist was 93 years old, and died at home with his wife Marilyn at his side.
“Gordy was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather,” the family wrote in a Facebook post. “He took tremendous pride in his work, and all of his employees throughout the years.”
Gordy and Marilyn Lundquist opened Gordy’s Hi-Hat in 1960. The restaurant is famous for its burgers, homemade onion rings and shakes.
WCCO’s Amelia Santianello and Mark Rosen made a stop there during a Goin’ To The Lake trip in 2014. Dan Lundquist, Gordy and Marilyn’s son, said Hi-Hat’s secret was “nothing magical, just the old fashioned way.”
