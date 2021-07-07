MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A stretch of highway in south Minneapolis will be closing in both directions over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Interstate 35W will be closed between Highway 62 and Interstate 94 starting on Friday at 10 p.m. It will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.
MnDOT says drivers can use Highway 62, Highway 100, and Interstate 394 to go around the closure.
Then, starting on Monday, the eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-35W ramp will be closed until Friday, as crews will be pouring the curb and gutter on the ramp.
The ramp on 5th Avenue to northbound I-35W will also close on Monday and will reopen by Sept. 10.
Click here for more information about the I-35W project.
More On WCCO.com:
- Leneal Frazier Killed In Crash With Minneapolis Police Squad That Was Chasing Suspect
- Rondo’s Renaissance: State Budget Gives $5M For I-94 Land Bridge Through Historic Black St. Paul Neighborhood
- WCCO Reporter Reg Chapman Witnesses Gunshot Fired On Hennepin Avenue While On Assignment
- Plymouth Police Seek Help Finding Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting On Highway 169