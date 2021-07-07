MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends of a 35-year-old Minnesota woman say she’s been missing since early June.
Waite Park police say Melissa Ann Andrle was last seen on June 5 in the city. Several locations she frequented in the area have been searched without success. She has also resided in the past on the northeast side of St. Cloud and the east side of St. Paul.
Andrle is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, short jean shorts and loafer shoes that are blue and white. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck that reads “Robert,” and one on her left arm that reads “Matthew.” She also has a scar on her left wrist.
Police say she “may be with a friend known only as Marcus.” Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 320-251-6300, or call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-255-1301.
