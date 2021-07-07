MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair is returning this year, along with the Grandstand Concert Series. On Wednesday, the fair announced the complete lineup.

The lineup begins with Miranda Lambert and special guest Lindsay Ell on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Other notable acts featured in the concert series include The Doobie Brothers, Kevin Costner, TLC, Shaggy and Tim McGraw.

Tickets are available through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Weather permitting, fireworks will follow all Grandstand shows.

Entire lineup below:

Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)

Special guest just announced; currently on sale

Maren Morris with special guest to be announced

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21

The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Tickets: $38, $28 (all reserved seating)

On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 14

TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

Tickets: $57, $47, $37 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21

The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

Tickets: $31 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14

The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

Tickets: $65, $50 (all reserved seating)

Previously announced and currently on sale – only obstructed view seating available

Tim McGraw with special guest Midland

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

Tickets: $88, $78, $60 (all reserved seating)

Previously announced and currently on sale – only single seats available

The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2

Tickets: $70, $60, $50 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14

Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West

6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

Tickets: $75, $45, $35, $25 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21

George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

Tickets: $46, $36 (all reserved seating)

On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 21

MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5

Free (general admission)

Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers

4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6

Tickets: $25 (all reserved seating)