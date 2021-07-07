MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot in north Minneapolis on the Fourth of July.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 40-year-old Paul Neely, of Minneapolis, died Sunday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was listed as homicide.
According to Minneapolis police, officers found Neely gravely wounded after responding around 4 p.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of 26th and Logan avenues.
Emergency crews brought Neely to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died shortly thereafter.
Investigators believe Neely was shot by someone he knew following an altercation. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.
The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
