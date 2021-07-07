MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the west metro are asking the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Highway 169.
The Plymouth Police Department says that shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the highway’s southbound lanes, just south of the Rockford Road intersection. Two vehicles were driving next to each other when a suspect in one of the vehicles shot the driver of the other. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Emergency crews brought the wounded driver to North Memorial Medical Center, but the victim died shortly thereafter.
The suspect vehicle, which was captured on video, is believed to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. The vehicle is said to have damage on the driver’s side rear bumper.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call police at 763-509-5178. The shooting remains under investigation.