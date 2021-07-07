MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represents the state’s First Congressional District, shared on Wednesday that his kidney cancer has resurfaced.

The Republican congressman was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February of 2019.

“Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer,” Hagedorn said in a statement. “The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, like every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing.”

After his diagnosis, Hagedorn continued to maintain a full schedule in Congress and successfully campaigned for reelection.

“Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm,” he said. He added that he is “upbeat” and sees the future as “bright.”

“Congressman Jim Hagedorn has led with an unwavering commitment to southern Minnesota since he was elected to office in 2018,” said Jennifer Carnahan, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman and Hagedorn’s wife. “In his time in Congress I’ve not seen a stronger champion and more committed leader than Jim and we look forward to continuing our support of Jim for years to come.”

Hagedorn said that he is encouraged by a “new FDA-approved cure” for the type of cancer he has. He also urged people to who have missed their annual medical exams and screenings to make an appointment, saying that it could save lives.