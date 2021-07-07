MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are in custody after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a crash involving a St. Louis Park police squad car.
City officials say officers pulled over the vehicle on Highway 100 near Minnetonka Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. During the traffic stop, a driver who wasn’t connected to the situation struck a squad car.
No one was hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
