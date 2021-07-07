CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

(credit: CBS)

It happened at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. First responders were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the man killed as 30-year-old Kiefer Morgan.

Police say no one is in custody, and they don’t believe this was a random shooting. Witnesses, or anyone else with information on this case, are asked to call 651-266-5650.