MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Soldiers from a National Guard unit based on southwestern Wisconsin will head to the southwestern U.S. border to assist federal officials, Guard officials announced Wednesday.
About 125 soldiers from the Prairie du Chien-based 229th Engineer Company will assist U.S. border patrol agents with what Guard officials called “non-law enforcement activities” for a year.
The announcement said they will leave this fall but didn’t provide a specific date or destination state. Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Maj. Joe Trovato said exact deployment timelines and locations have yet to be determined.
The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states. The Wisconsin troops will operate under federal control with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- Leneal Frazier Killed In Crash With Minneapolis Police Squad That Was Chasing Suspect
- Rondo’s Renaissance: State Budget Gives $5M For I-94 Land Bridge Through Historic Black St. Paul Neighborhood
- WCCO Reporter Reg Chapman Witnesses Gunshot Fired On Hennepin Avenue While On Assignment
- Plymouth Police Seek Help Finding Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting On Highway 169