MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the west metro are asking the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Highway 169.

The Plymouth Police Department says that shooting happened following some sort of traffic altercation around 10 p.m. on the highway’s southbound lanes, just south of the Rockford Road intersection.

Two vehicles were driving next to each other when a suspect in one of the vehicles shot the driver of the other. The suspect vehicle fled the scene while the other vehicle veered into an apartment building parking lot, crashing into four cars.

“I have to say, this was one of the most tragic events that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years of policing,” Plymouth Chief of Police and Safety Director Erik Fedden said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “It was a really, truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life.”

Emergency crews brought the wounded driver to North Memorial Medical Center, but the victim died shortly thereafter.

The victim has been identified as Jay Boughton by the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association Board. The board said Boughton was on his way home from coaching a 15U-AAA team game when he was killed.

The board said Boughton’s son, Harrison, was also injured.

“The senselessness of this act is beyond understanding,” the board said. “Jay was … one of those guys who would do anything for anyone at any time and always with a smile.”

In addition to Harrison, Boughton is survived by his wife and daughter, according to the board.

The suspect vehicle, which was captured on video, is believed to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. The vehicle is said to have damage on the driver’s side rear bumper.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call police at 763-509-5178. The shooting remains under investigation.