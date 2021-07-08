MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Apple Valley say a man was killed on the Fourth of July when a firework he was holding went off and hit him in the head.
An officer was called to the backyard of a home around 10 a.m. to investigate a reportedly dead person. The officer found an “obviously deceased” man with no one else around.
Detectives responded, and investigation determined the man had been drinking alcohol and lighting off fireworks. Police said he was holding a mortar tube when it fired, striking his head.
A medical examiner determined the cause of death was “likely accidental.”
