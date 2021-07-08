MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A convenience store caught fire Thursday morning in Morrison County.
The Pierz Fire Department says crews were called at about 10:13 a.m. to Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor on Highway 25 in Buckman, just south of Pierz. Smoke and fire were seen coming out of the north and west sides of the building. PFD responded, with assistance from the Royalton Fire Department.
Authorities say people inside the store at the time of the fire escaped unharmed. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
