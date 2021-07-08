MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters have rescued at least two residents from a burning apartment building Thursday night in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the three-story building on the 1400 block of Plymouth Avenue North in the 10 p.m. hour, with the fire appearing to originate on the top floor.
By 11 p.m. the fire had burned through the roof, and a third alarm was called. Firefighters then evacuated the building and turned their focus to battling the blaze with two aerial water towers.
