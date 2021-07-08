MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who crashed early Thursday morning on a Twin Cities highway was outside his car when he was fatally struck by another driver.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on westbound Highway 36 in Roseville, near the Lexington Avenue overpass. A Honda Accord crashed into the median guardrail, and the driver got out to stand in the roadway. A passing motorist stopped on the right shoulder to help.
Not long after, a Toyota Corolla driving in the right lane switched lanes to avoid the passerby’s car and struck the driver of the Honda, who was facing the other way.
Investigators say the driver of the Honda was a 25-year-old man from Minneapolis. His name has yet to be released.
The driver of the Corolla stopped at the scene. He was identified as a 25-year-old man from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
More On WCCO.com:
- Leneal Frazier Killed In Crash With Minneapolis Police Squad That Was Chasing Suspect
- Rondo’s Renaissance: State Budget Gives $5M For I-94 Land Bridge Through Historic Black St. Paul Neighborhood
- WCCO Reporter Reg Chapman Witnesses Gunshot Fired On Hennepin Avenue While On Assignment
- Plymouth Police Seek Help Finding Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting On Highway 169