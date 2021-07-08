MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three St. Cloud police officers sustained minor injuries while arresting a Waite Park fugitive Thursday.
According to a police report, 39-year-old Johnathon Demetrius Herring was arrested by three officers from St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team around 1:09 p.m. Herring was a known Department of Corrections fugitive who was wanted for an outstanding parole violation warrant for felony second-degree aggravated robbery.
During the course of the arrest Herring reportedly resisted officers and attempted to use a vehicle to flee. An officer then tased Herring while he continued to resist and kick officers multiple times. He was then placed in a WRAP device to control his assaultive behavior and arrested.
Herring was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the Stearns County Jail on charges of felony in possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, prior outstanding warrants, and a hold from the Department of Corrections.
A handgun was also discovered during the arrest which he was prohibited from being in possession of due to his prior criminal history.
Officers received minor injuries from the incident.