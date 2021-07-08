MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A street racing operation in Anoka County last week yielded dozens of traffic stops and multiple arrests, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Meanwhile, the agency shared aerial video of the racers Thursday.
According to state patrol, authorities from Anoka County and Brooklyn Park, as well as the patrol’s Flight Section, aided in the operation.
More than 61 traffic stops yielded three DWI arrests, two warrants arrests, two vehicle forfeitures and numerous violations.
“Racing belongs on a track, not on streets and parking lots,” the patrol wrote on Facebook.
