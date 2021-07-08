MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV has obtained surveillance video of the Minneapolis police chase Tuesday morning that ended with the death of an innocent driver.

The early morning crash at the intersection of Lyndale and 41st avenues killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier of St. Paul, a father of five. He was also the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd’s death last year.

Frazier’s family is demanding answers from the city. So far, no video has been released by the police department. On Thursday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he is representing the family. Crump also represents Floyd’s family, who earlier this year won a $27 million settlement with the city.

The surveillance footage obtained by WCCO-TV from nearby business in north Minneapolis shows the fatal crash. Moments before the collision, a car heading south on Lyndale stops at the intersection, as though for a red light. The surveillance footage is black-and-white, and it’s difficult to make out the traffic lights.

Next, Frazier’s car approaches the intersection, heading west on 41st Avenue. Right before he rolls through, a car cuts across the intersection, traveling north at a high rate of speed. A moment later, a pursuing squad car dashes into frame, slamming into Frazier’s car in the middle of the intersection.

The collision causes the vehicles to burst into flames and crash into the southbound car that was stopped at the light. The momentum of the initial crash pushes the three cars into a bus stop, which tumbles over. The wreckage burns for several seconds before another Minneapolis police car arrives at the scene.

Police say the crash happened as officers were chasing a robbery suspect. Officers were pursuing the suspect vehicle for about eight blocks before the crash occurred. The suspect escaped.

The driver in the southbound car was treated for injuries at a hospital and is recovering at home. The officer involved, Brian Cummings, was hurt and briefly hospitalized. A K-9 officer in the squad was unharmed. The department says Cummings is currently on standard critical incident leave.

According to Minneapolis police policy, officers are not to pursue suspects when there is an “unreasonable risk to the officer, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued.” Police can begin a chase if they believe “a serious and violent felony or gross misdemeanor” has either been committed or about to be committed by the suspect.