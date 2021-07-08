MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man fatally shot last weekend in north Minneapolis has been identified.
According to Minneapolis police, an officer was flagged down on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The people were in a car, and said they had a victim inside who had suffered a gunshot wound. Police say the officer continued to hear gunshots on the 300 block of West Broadway as they were administering aid to the victim and waiting for an ambulance.
The victim was transported to HCMC, where he died hours later from a gunshot wound to the head. He was identified Thursday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 33-year-old Vincent Duntayvion Boone Sr.
Two men also arrived at HCMC early Saturday morning with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They said they had been shot at the same location.
Police say no one is in custody.
More On WCCO.com: