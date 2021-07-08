MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves say forward Juancho Hernangómez injured his left shoulder while playing with the Spanish National Team Thursday.
The team said it is “evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”
Hernangómez has played two seasons with the Wolves, averaging 7.2 points a game last year. He was one of four Timberwolves players selected to represent their home countries at the Olympics, along with fellow Spanish player Ricky Rubio, Josh Okogie (Nigeria) and Leandro Bolmaro (Argentina).
